Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.11.

JBHT opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.