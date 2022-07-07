Empirical Finance LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.