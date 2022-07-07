CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

