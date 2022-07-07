Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after buying an additional 647,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.20 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.