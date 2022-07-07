Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $251.80 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.38.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.