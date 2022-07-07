Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

