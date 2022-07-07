Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.