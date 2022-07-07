Empirical Finance LLC Invests $279,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

