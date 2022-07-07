Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.