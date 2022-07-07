Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $253.33 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.92.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

