Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after buying an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.48 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

