Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 4,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.