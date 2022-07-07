IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.78.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.