Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $181.77 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

