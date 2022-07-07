Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

