Critical Review: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 185.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 99.27% 40.71% 11.57% Chimera Investment 27.85% 14.02% 3.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apartment Income REIT and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 Chimera Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 8.92 $447.62 million $4.70 8.95 Chimera Investment $937.55 million 2.28 $670.11 million $0.71 12.70

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Chimera Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

