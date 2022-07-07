Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

