MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.