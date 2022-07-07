Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.90.

EGP opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

