OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.82 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

