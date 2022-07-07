Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 736 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

NYSE DFS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

