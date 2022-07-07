Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WEX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in WEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $155.06 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

