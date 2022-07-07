Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.75

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 1497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several research firms recently commented on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $170,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

