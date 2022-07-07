Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.61

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.61 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 373818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

