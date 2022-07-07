Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.01

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.01 and last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 137678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVN. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.54. The stock has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

