CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 50,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$588,724.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,470.00.

On Friday, June 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,710.06.

On Monday, June 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

On Monday, June 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

On Monday, May 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,848.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$0.78.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

