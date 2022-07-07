Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.09

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 39760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,116.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.