Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,930,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,323,154.94.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 1,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,095.00.

CVE:AU opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99.

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1281429 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

