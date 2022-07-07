Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Director David Buchanan Tennant purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$25,114.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,714,680.

On Wednesday, June 15th, David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total value of C$72,006.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, David Buchanan Tennant purchased 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.84 per share, with a total value of C$23,680.00.

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$8.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.10. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.19 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$694.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

