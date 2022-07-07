iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.35

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 5876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

