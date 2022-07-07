Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.