Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 10,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BLZE opened at 5.17 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.85 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.23 and its 200 day moving average is 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.
Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
