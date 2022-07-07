PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW) CEO Purchases $17,700.00 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) CEO John Lai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,345.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PetVivo stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetVivo stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

