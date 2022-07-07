The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 758.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $220.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,757 shares of company stock valued at $140,883,702. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

