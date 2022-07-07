Anthony S. Gibney Sells 7,791 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ISEE. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
