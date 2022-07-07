Spire Wealth Management Sells 988 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.73. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

