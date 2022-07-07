Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires 8,294 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,294 shares in the company, valued at C$99,141.50.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,845.60.

On Monday, June 27th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,727.83.

On Friday, June 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,485.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,896.97.

On Monday, June 20th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,857.98.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.06. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$395.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$355.85 million. Analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

