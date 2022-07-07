Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE WWE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.