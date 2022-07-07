Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 129 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

