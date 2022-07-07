Sigma Planning Corp Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

