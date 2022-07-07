Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,210 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBWI stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

