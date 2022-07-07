Keith John Buys 375,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$163,125.00 ($111,729.45).
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98.
About Pioneer Credit (Get Rating)
