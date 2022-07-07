Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,800 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGPI opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

