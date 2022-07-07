Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,800 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $180,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MGPI opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $104.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
