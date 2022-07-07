Insider Buying: BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Acquires C$194,750.00 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) insider Blair Driscoll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,146,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,718,119.

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.26 million and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.76 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.00 million. Analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton raised BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

