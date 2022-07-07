Jim Beyer Buys 89,917 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRLGet Rating) insider Jim Beyer bought 89,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,379.65 ($89,301.13).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Regis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

