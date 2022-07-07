Jim Beyer Buys 89,917 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider Jim Beyer bought 89,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,379.65 ($89,301.13).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

