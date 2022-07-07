Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $56,000 Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 622,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

