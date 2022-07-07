Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $832,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.