Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryder System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.