Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $54.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

