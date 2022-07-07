Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,880 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 766,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,589,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

